Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Co-Star Explains How The DC Film Differs From Other Superhero Movies

The team behind Black Adam uses the creative freedom Quintessa Swindell describes as a way to explore Dwayne Johnson’s titular Black Adam in new and exciting ways. One of the ways in which the film will expand the DC Extended Universe is that it will introduce the Justice Society, giving the team its big-screen debut in the process. Building off the foundations of the character to elevate Black Adam to new levels seems to be a goal for the filmmakers and Johnson himself. Doing something different in the superhero genre is difficult but, if they can pull it off, it can make the titular character stand out in a saturated market.