Amazon Studio’s The Tomorrow War Sees Chris Pratt Saving The World Again

What if you learned about a war several decades in the future, and you were a prime recruit to fight it? You’d probably find some sort of way to train up and take part, or hide from all of the horrible stuff, right? Well, Chris Pratt and the co-stars of his next film, The Tomorrow War, don’t have that luxury, as they’re being drafted to time travel, in order to deliver a crucial victory to humanity. That very tale now has its first trailer released into the wild, and it's time to fight for tomorrow.
As The Tomorrow War sees humans from 30 years in the future coming to our world, their purpose is pretty much the fuel for this quick first look. A race of "not human" enemies have invaded at some point, and the only way to defeat them is to bring soldiers from a more contemporary time into the future to defeat them. Chris Pratt isn't the only fighter that's been recruited for the job, as The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski, Promising Young Woman's Sam Richardson, The Hunt's Betty Gilpin, and Academy Award Winner/Spider-Man franchise fixture J.K. Simmons are also part of the team.
From the looks of it, this group of talent definitely has their hands full, as these baddies have to be aliens, right? The Tomorrow War doesn’t give us many derails to piece together, as this this first look is a quick burst of action. But no matter who Earth’s new army is fighting against, it looks like there’s some serious firepower involved, as aerial attacks on an unknown city are also involved. Looks like this one’s going to pack quite a punch, with Chris Pratt even getting some helicopter action in The Tomorrow War.
Originally slated to debut last Christmas, and previously titled as Ghost Draft, The Tomorrow War underwent some changes. A title change, and even a change of venue would soon be handed to director Chris McKay’s sci-fi actioner, as Amazon Studios bought the film from Paramount. Much like Without Remorse and Coming 2 America, Amazon made a deal with their friends at Paramount to bring another potentially big tentpole to the masses a little easier.
It’s kind of a bummer that The Tomorrow War isn’t going to theaters, as the action we’ve just seen looks like it’s going to be something to behold. But, it’s still comforting to know that another Chris Pratt summer blockbuster is headed our way real soon. With Jurassic World: Dominion moved into summer 2022, fans will still get their fill of Prattitude as expected, thanks to this crucial switch up.
The Tomorrow War premieres only on Prime Video, July 2nd; which just so happens to be the day that another alien invasion in movie history kicked off. So maybe this ragtag crew will be able to make the 4th of July an international holiday yet again. Apparently, through Chris Pratt, all things are possible.