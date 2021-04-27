Mask Life Not Always A Pro For Celebs As Oblivious TikToker Told Adam Sandler He'd Need To Wait 30 Minutes For IHOP

As devastating as the pandemic that's plagued the world for the past year has been, it has proven to have some upsides for celebrities. They are able to hide their identity and blend in with us normies a little better since half of their face is hidden by a mask, which actually allows them a bit more breathing room than if they were non-masked. But there seems to be one exception regarding this rule of masks helping celebrities out with fans, as Adam Sandler went to an IHOP, and the oblivious TikToker host, unable to recognize him as the comedic genius he is due to his mask, told him his wait would be 30 minutes.