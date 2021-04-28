The Crazy Way Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Learned About Captain America 4

Regardless, it’s not like Captain America 4 would be lacking in familiar characters to organically feature. The movie could easily see Sam teaming back up with Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier, now that they’re good friends. There’s also the fact that Sharon Carter was revealed to be The Power Broker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s last episode, and now that she’s rejoined the CIA, she plans to sell government weapons and secrets to all sorts of nefarious parties. Throw in John Walker now working for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as U.S. Agent and the potential for Zemo to break out of prison again, and there’s all sorts of ways Captain America 4 could follow up on the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Plus, let’s not forget about the brand-new villains that could be featured, like the Serpent Society or Baron Blood.