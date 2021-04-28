Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot To Star In A Romance With A Reality-Shifting Twist

There’s no question that Gal Gadot is best known for playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, most recently being seen as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. While her time as DC’s Amazon heroine isn’t ending anytime soon, Gadot has also been joining plenty of other projects. The latest one is a reality-shifting romance tale that will see the actress reuniting with a collaborator from 2017’s Wonder Woman.
Author Catriona Silvey’s debut novel Meet Me in Another Life is getting the cinematic treatment under producers Charles Roven (who worked on Wonder Woman) and Richard Suckle, who are tackling the project for Atlas Entertainment. Per THR, Gal Gadot has signed on to both star in the Meet Me in Another Life movie and produce it alongside Jaron Varsano for Pilot Wave. Atlas’ Curt Kanemoto will oversee the project’s development. The book was released in the United States just yesterday and will arrive in the United Kingdom on July 8.
In case you haven’t heard about Meet Me in Another Life, it follows Thora and Santi, two strangers who meet each other by chance in a foreign city and discover a kindred spirit in one another. However, a tragic accident cuts short their time together, but that’s just one of many connections they share. It turns out that Thora and Santi keep crossing paths in different versions of realities, whether it’s as friends, colleagues, lovers or even enemies. But eventually the duo come to a shocking revelation: they need to uncover the truth behind their mysterious attachment before their many lives reach a final end.
While Gal Gadot has made a name for herself in the action and superhero movie realms, Meet Me in Another Life sounds like a cool way for her to shine in the romance genre. Of course, throw in the sci-fi twist of Thora and Santi meeting across numerous lifetimes, and that adds a fantastical element that will surely hook more people in. To compare to one of Wonder Woman’s fellow DC properties, this premise sounds similar to Hawkman and Hawgirl’s relationship in the comics, only in their case, they’re always destined to fall in love.
As for when we’ll see the Meet Me in Another Life movie, presumably that’s a long ways off, and not just because it’s just entered development. Gal Gadot has a few other movies already lined up, including reprising Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 3 and starring as Cleopatra. Gadot is also still attached to play Golden Age actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr for a Showtime limited series. Naturally though, as more news about Meet Me in Another Life trickles in, we’ll let you know.
In the meantime, you can look forward to Gal Gadot appearing in Red Notice and Death on the Nile, with the former dropping on Netflix sometime later this year and the latter hitting theaters on February 11, 2022. Don’t forget to scan through our upcoming 2021 movies schedule to learn what else is premiering in the coming months.