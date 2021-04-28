Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot To Star In A Romance With A Reality-Shifting Twist

In case you haven’t heard about Meet Me in Another Life, it follows Thora and Santi, two strangers who meet each other by chance in a foreign city and discover a kindred spirit in one another. However, a tragic accident cuts short their time together, but that’s just one of many connections they share. It turns out that Thora and Santi keep crossing paths in different versions of realities, whether it’s as friends, colleagues, lovers or even enemies. But eventually the duo come to a shocking revelation: they need to uncover the truth behind their mysterious attachment before their many lives reach a final end.