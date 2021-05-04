Upcoming Tye Sheridan Movies: What’s Ahead For The Ready Player One Star

Over the course of the past 10 years, Tye Sheridan has gone from having a small yet pivotal role in Terrence Malick’s 2011 sprawling drama The Tree of Life to becoming one of the young rising stars of today’s Hollywood with notable appearances in everything from Ready Player One to a pair of X-Men movies. And while it’s not yet known if we’ll ever see Sheridan reprise his role of Cyclops, aka Scott Summers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that doesn’t mean the future isn’t bright for the talented actor.

In the next couple years, multiple Tye Sheridan movies will land in theaters and show just what kind of range the star of movies like Mud and more recently Voyagers has to offer. With a crime thriller written and directed by one of Martin Scorsese’s longtime collaborators to the long-awaited war drama based on one of the landmark novels about the Vietnam War, and more, it doesn’t look like we’ve seen the last of Sheridan just yet.