Thor: Love and Thunder: What Russell Crowe’s Zeus Could Mean For The MCU

How Zeus May Fit Into Thor: Love And Thunder

At this point, we do not know the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, but we do have nuggets of knowledge that help us understand why and how Zeus could enter the mix. First off, Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor following the events of Avengers: Endgame. At the end of the huge MCU movie, the god had boarded the Guardians of the Galaxy's ship and had named Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie the new ruler of Asgard. We know that the Guardians will be in Love and Thunder, along with Valkyrie and Thor’s old flame Jane Foster. Natalie Portman is set to return and become the Mighty Thor during the film’s runtime.