Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Star Wars Dinner And A Movie Giveaway

May the force be with you!

We're so excited to announce our next giveaway in partnership with Movies Anywhere, and I think we can all a-Greedo that it's a good one. Two winners are each going to win an epic Star Wars dinner and a movie experience! We're giving away two digital download codes of the original Star Wars trilogy to redeem through Movies Anywhere, as well as two $50 Visa gift cards, so that each winner will be able to treat themselves to dinner (either Solo or with someone else) before having an epic Star Wars marathon!

Movies Anywhere is a free app that lets you watch and access all of your favorite purchased digital movies in one place. You simply create your free Movies Anywhere account, redeem your code, and start watching. Our two winners will be able to easily redeem their Star Wars movies and watch them any time! Simply enter your email below for your chance to Win(du). The giveaway ends at 11:59 pm CT on May 18, 2021.