features

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Star Wars Dinner And A Movie Giveaway

May the force be with you!

We're so excited to announce our next giveaway in partnership with Movies Anywhere, and I think we can all a-Greedo that it's a good one. Two winners are each going to win an epic Star Wars dinner and a movie experience! We're giving away two digital download codes of the original Star Wars trilogy to redeem through Movies Anywhere, as well as two $50 Visa gift cards, so that each winner will be able to treat themselves to dinner (either Solo or with someone else) before having an epic Star Wars marathon!

Movies Anywhere is a free app that lets you watch and access all of your favorite purchased digital movies in one place. You simply create your free Movies Anywhere account, redeem your code, and start watching. Our two winners will be able to easily redeem their Star Wars movies and watch them any time! Simply enter your email below for your chance to Win(du). The giveaway ends at 11:59 pm CT on May 18, 2021.

Official Rules: Fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The giveaway ends at 11:59 pm CT on May 18, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in three days to claim their prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Good luck!

More From This Author
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reactions Are Live, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Clone Wars Spinoff television 16h Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reactions Are Live, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Clone Wars Spinoff Braden Roberts
Samuel L. Jackson Is Celebrating Star Wars Day Early, Now Bring Mace Windu Back news 17h Samuel L. Jackson Is Celebrating Star Wars Day Early, Now Bring Mace Windu Back Corey Chichizola
How The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand Will Be Different In The Bad Batch television 21h How The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand Will Be Different In The Bad Batch Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Moxie Mar 3, 2021 Moxie 6
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Arrow’s Stephen Amell And Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig Team Up Shirtless For First Heels Trailer TBD Arrow’s Stephen Amell And Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig Team Up Shirtless For First Heels Trailer Rating TBD
Ready Player One Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now TBD Ready Player One Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat 2: Why The Sequel Needs To Bring Back Kano No Matter What TBD Mortal Kombat 2: Why The Sequel Needs To Bring Back Kano No Matter What Rating TBD
Mad Max Furiosa Prequel: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Movie TBD Mad Max Furiosa Prequel: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Movie Rating TBD
Upcoming Tye Sheridan Movies: What’s Ahead For The Ready Player One Star TBD Upcoming Tye Sheridan Movies: What’s Ahead For The Ready Player One Star Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information