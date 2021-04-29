Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Shares Update Including… Kermit The Frog?

I’ll give props to Colin Trevorrow, that looks like an actual Kermit puppet rather than one of those cheap imitations sold to the masses at toy stores. Unfortunately, unless Trevorrow does a dynamite impression of arguably pop culture’s most famous frog, then it’s just not the same as having the “real deal” around, with Kermit being voiced nowadays by Matt Vogel. Still, I’d be curious to get Kermit the Frog’s thoughts on Jurassic World: Dominion’s score and how it compares to Michael Giacchino’s musical work on Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.