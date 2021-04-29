Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Shares Update Including… Kermit The Frog?

In case you didn’t already know, Jurassic World: Dominion will not be coming out this summer as originally planned. Like so many productions last year, the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise had to contend with COVID-releated delays, forcing it to be pushed back to a summer 2022 release. But as the public awaits Dominion’s arrival, work continues on putting this blockbuster together, and our latest update comes from director Colin Trevorrow and… Kermit the Frog. Wait, what?
Taking to his Instagram account, Colin Trevorrow gave folks a peek at composer Michael Giacchino scoring Jurassic World: Dominion with his orchestra at Abbey Road, and as you’ll see on the monitor, the filmmaker was joined from afar by the most famous of all the Muppets. Take a look:
I’ll give props to Colin Trevorrow, that looks like an actual Kermit puppet rather than one of those cheap imitations sold to the masses at toy stores. Unfortunately, unless Trevorrow does a dynamite impression of arguably pop culture’s most famous frog, then it’s just not the same as having the “real deal” around, with Kermit being voiced nowadays by Matt Vogel. Still, I’d be curious to get Kermit the Frog’s thoughts on Jurassic World: Dominion’s score and how it compares to Michael Giacchino’s musical work on Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Now presumably many of you reading this are now thinking about the potential of a Jurassic World/Muppets crossover movie, and honestly, I wouldn’t mind seeing a test reel of such a project. But until that day comes, we can at least go over what to expect from Jurassic World: Dominion, which saw Colin Trevorrow returning to the director’s chair after helming Jurassic World, then passing off directorial duties to J.A. Bayona for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow also co-wrote Dominion’s script with Emily Carmichael.
As far as on-talent is concerned, Jurassic World: Dominion will mark the biggest crossover between the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film series yet. Familiar characters from recent years, like Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, will cross paths with longtime favorites like Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm and Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler. The newcomers will include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze and Dichen Lachman.
No specific plot details for Jurassic World: Dominion have been revealed yet, but following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we’ll be exploring a world that has dinosaurs running/flying about everywhere rather than just confined to one island. It’s also been confirmed that Dominion will not mark the end of the Jurassic Park franchise, but rather mark “the start of a new era.”
Jurassic World: Dominion will rampage into theaters on June 10, 2022, but for those of you have your sights set on nearer cinematic prospects, you’d be wise to look through our upcoming 2021 movies schedule.