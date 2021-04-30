Lady Gaga's Dognapping Investigation Has Led To Multiple Arrests

L.A. officials arrested five people in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the temporary dognapping on Tuesday, per NBC News. Four of the individuals are apparently Los Angeles gang members, and the woman who returned the French bulldogs to the police is also being charged. According to the report, the detectives who investigated do not believe Lady Gaga was being targeted, but those connected to the crime did have knowledge about the value of the dog breed of Gaga’s pets.