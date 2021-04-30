Lady Gaga's Dognapping Investigation Has Led To Multiple Arrests

Tragedy struck for Lady Gaga in late February when her dog walker Ryan Fischer was confronted by a man with a semi-automatic handgun and publicly shot, and then two of three of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen. Fischer thankfully survived his bullet wounds, and Gaga’s dogs Koji and Gustav have since reunited with her. Now the Los Angeles Police Department has made five arrests regarding the incident.
L.A. officials arrested five people in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the temporary dognapping on Tuesday, per NBC News. Four of the individuals are apparently Los Angeles gang members, and the woman who returned the French bulldogs to the police is also being charged. According to the report, the detectives who investigated do not believe Lady Gaga was being targeted, but those connected to the crime did have knowledge about the value of the dog breed of Gaga’s pets.
Those charged reportedly were motivated by robbing Ryan Fischer of the dogs for their value. The Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said the following in a statement:
This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded. We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.
Ryan Fischer was in the hospital recovering from his injuries for about a month after his lung collapsed and he suffered nerve damage to the right side of his body. The recovery was apparently “remarkably fast” from the wounds sustained. Portions of his lung had to be removed after he experienced trouble breathing, per his previous words on Instagram.
On the heels of the incident in February, Lady Gaga shared pictures of her dogs and said that she would offer a $500,000 reward to the person who returned them to her. Check out the post:
Lady Gaga has been in Rome filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci with Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek. The movie is based on the biographical book about the fashion design family, which tracks ex partners Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Driver), with the former plotting to kill the latter grandson of the man who started the famous fashion label.
House of Gucci has recently been criticized by its subjects, with the Gucci family speaking out against Ridley Scott’s vision of the film. Patrizia Gucci called the film “identity theft” and an “invasion of privacy.” The movie is set to be released this November 24, just a month after Ridley Scott’s other upcoming film, The Last Duel. You can keep track of the full lineup of upcoming movies with CinemaBlend’s 2021 movie schedule.