Fast And Furious Video Recaps All The Explosive Action Ahead Of F9

It's rare to see a major movie franchise make it to a ninth installment, without being a horror franchise that has been largely driven into the ground already. And yet, a ninth Fast and Furious movie is about to come out. Fans have been waiting a year longer than they thought they would for F9, but it seems like the hype level is still quite high, meaning the movie will likely be an even bigger hit than several of other entries in the franchise. And now the property has offered a recap video of all the explosive action.