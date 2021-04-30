DC Nabs The #1 Spot Over Marvel On New Most-Anticipated Superhero Movie List

If you’re a demoralized Marvel Studios fan at this moment, don’t let yourself get too beat up about it. While DC’s The Suicide Squad topped the list, the comic juggernaut only has three films on this top 10 list; with The Batman ranking the highest in third place. Meanwhile The Rock’s Black Adam project and Ezra Miller’s The Flash, which is currently in production, bring up the rear of the list, with respective ninth and tenth place finishes.