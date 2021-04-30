See Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis And The Borderlands Cast Together For The First Time

The bar has been raised when it comes video game adaptations, thanks to Mortal Kombat exploding onto the theatrical and streaming scene. Naturally, any video game project that comes after that is going to need to step up its efforts, and Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie seems to be doing just that. With the all-star cast including Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis assembled for the first time on set, it looks like this post-apocalyptic crew has come to play.
Shared on Kevin Hart’s personal Instagram, this first look at the Borderlands cast on set shows Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis flanked by some of their other high profile co-stars. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Florian Munteanu and Avengers: Infinity War cast member Ariana Greenblatt also present, there’s some pretty impressive MCU firepower on set. Though that’s even more true, thanks to Thor: Ragnarok’s Cate Blanchett being present on the set as well. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, check out the special effects included in this cool look, as well as the presence of Borderlands director Eli Roth:
If a photo of the Borderlands cast is this cool when everyone’s in their casual outfits, just imagine what the first official looks of this gang in costume are going to look like. With the iconic look of Gearbox Software’s cel-shaded blockbuster begging for the live-action treatment, there’s a chance that the game world and the real world will intersect in an eye-popping manner. But for now, those fire jets in the midst of the cast and their director are still pretty sick.
Of course, this hyped up photo doesn’t include everyone in the impressive cast for Borderlands. In fact, one actor you don’t see pictured is Kevin Hart’s Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Jack Black. Though, the famed comedic madman is voicing the robot character Claptrap, so that might just be a case of a reference bot being used on set, with Black doing his lines after the fact. On the plus side, this means there’s probably plenty more times for Jack Black to cook up some insane social media content.
Borderlands’ cast is impressive, and extensive, so not everyone can obviously make the first class photo. But so far the infectious fun on display among Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the rest of who could probably be considered the core cast is going a long way to selling the whole package. Where there’s fun, there’s usually games, which is in the case of Borderlands isn’t just an advantage, it’s a necessity.
With no official release date on deck just yet, Borderlands has quite a bit of time to impress the world over its production schedule. That also leaves a healthy window of opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to check out the 2021 release schedule. You never know what other video game movies are trying to sneak in and steal some of the film adaptation thunder.