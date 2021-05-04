Mad Max Furiosa Prequel: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy Will Take On The Furiosa Role Previously Played By Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron famously brought the role of Furiosa to life in Mad Max: Fury Road. However, for reasons we’ll get to below, Theron will not be returning for her character’s spinoff (a point she's a little heartbroken over). Instead, the new Furiosa will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Variety reported Taylor-Joy’s casting in October 2020, as she will play a younger version of Furiosa. Taylor-Joy’s star has been rising in the last couple of years, with Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit and the latest adaptation of Emma as major breakthroughs for the young actress. Before hopping behind a war rig, Taylor-Joy will star in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and Robert Egger’s The Northman.

Taylor-Joy is aware of the responsibility of filling Charlize Theron's shoes (and mechanical arm).