Live

Warner Bros. 2024 CinemaCon Panel Live Blog

Live reports from WB in Las Vegas

News
By Sean O'Connell
last updated
Anya Taylor Joy in Furiosa
(Image: © Warner Bros.)

CinemaBlend is in Las Vegas this week for CinemaCon 2024. We are attending every major movie studio panel, and will be bringing you complete updates of what is announced, and the footage that is revealed. We are kicking things off this Tuesday with a Live Blog of the Warner Bros. panel, so refresh the page often to follow along!

Refresh

Show is about to begin, folks, so stay here for updates on Joker 2, Furiosa, Horizon parts one and two, and more!

Warner Bros. is coming off of a major win in Godzilla x Kong, so I expect them to celebrate that film's success at the start of the presentation. 