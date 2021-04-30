Sound Of Metal's Riz Ahmed Reflects On Incredible Oscar Journey With Social Post

Riz Ahmed has had an incredible career over the years. Since making his first acting appearances in 2006, the British actor has starred in major television and film productions, including HBO’s The Night Of and Best Picture nominee The Sound of Metal. Ahmed's performance in the Amazon Studios film earned him a Best Actor nomination, becoming the first Muslim to do so in the history of the Academy Awards. While he didn’t take home the coveted trophy this year, he did take to social media to reflect on his incredible awards season journey.