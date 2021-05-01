Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball Appearance Was Leaked, And Fans Have Thoughts

Nicole Kidman has been a busy actor as of late. In the past couple years alone, she’s starred in three limited series (Big Little Lies, The Undoing and the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers), kicked back on her dancing shoes for The Prom and portrayed anchor Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell. The Aussie actress is currently back on set to play Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and fans have seen her look.
The 53-year-old star is teaming up with Javier Bardem to play ‘50s television icons Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz while they were the stars of I Love Lucy. The biopic from The Trial of the Chicago 7’s Aaron Sorkin will take fans through a week of production between the camera rolling of the popular sitcom. Unfortunately, some photos have been leaked of Nicole Kidman as the late actress, and they are not into it. As one Twitter user shared:
Nicole Kidman is certainly a unique choice for Lucille Ball, most glaringly because she is not a comedian. More recently, we’ve come to know the actress primarily for dramas where she has little opportunity to play for laughs. The same can also be said for Javier Bardem. The main thing that fans are pointing out is Ball’s ability to do physical comedy:
Writer/director Aaron Sorkin recently spoke about his decision to cast Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, sharing that she will not be playing Lucy Ricardo, but Lucille Ball. He said there are a few moments in the film that feature I Love Lucy, but the movie will not heavily feature her comedic work. Even so, some fans wish he had hired an actress who could better embody her funny side. Many are campaigning for Will & Grace’s Debra Messing:
Debra Messing actually embodied Lucille Ball energy on a 2020 episode of Will & Grace, when Will claimed living with Grace is like Ricky and Lucy, and they imagined themselves in this scenario. That definitely explains all the love for Debra Messing as the red-headed icon. Cue footage of basketball player Isiah Thomas that's excellent for this scenario:
HollywoodLife certainly stirred the pot when it leaked the photos with a caption claiming she is the “spitting image” of Lucille Ball. Again, this set photo is not an official image from Being the Ricardos, and we don’t yet know how Nicole Kidman will look in the finished product. But from what has been seen so far, fans are unhappy, with one making extra fun with this tweet:
Before Nicole Kidman nabbed the role, Cate Blanchett had been attached to play Lucille Ball. Being the Ricardos is an Amazon Studios film that will follow Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated work on The Trial of the Chicago 7. What do you think of Kidman playing the I Love Lucy star? Leave your thoughts in the poll below!