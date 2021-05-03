Marvel Debuts First Eternals Footage While Encouraging Fans To Return To Theaters

Marvel Studios knows how to amp up its fanbase. Usually, fanfare like this is reserved for a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. But since that event isn’t happening this year (at least, not in person), Marvel took this opportunity to cut together a fantastic video that celebrated all of the amazing moments they, as a studio, have created over the years in movie theaters… and then tease what’s to come with new footage from Black Widow and -- finally -- Eternals! What are you waiting for? Watch!