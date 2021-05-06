Upcoming Kristen Stewart Movies: What’s Coming Up For The Happiest Season Star

Not too long ago, CinemaBlend ran a piece breaking down the best Kristen Stewart movies and all the different ways you can watch them. And while looking back on the past is a great way to dig up some forgotten film roles from the Happiest Season star, sometimes there’s nothing better than to look at what someone has coming out in the next year, two years, and beyond. Such is the case for Stewart, who not only is set to portray Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer, but also has a few other movie and television shows in the works that sound quite impressive.

With a sci-fi thriller from the king of body horror, David Cronenberg, to another adaptation of one the Beat Generation’s most notable figures, and much more, including her directorial debut, Kristen Stewart will have a lot on her plate these next couple of years. Here is some information on each of the movies and TV series…