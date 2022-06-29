12 Shows You Should Stream If You Like Outlander

There's no doubt about it, Outlander, the steamy Starz series about a woman who mysteriously travels back in time from the 1940s to the 1700s is one of the most talked about shows on television right now. And there's a pretty good reason for that, or four reasons for the show's continued success even now in its fifth season.

There's no doubt about it, Outlander, the steamy Starz series about a woman who mysteriously travels back in time from the 1940s to the 1700s, has been one of the most talked about shows on television for years, even with the extended Droughtlanders that fans usually have to deal with. And, there's a pretty good reason for all the viewer obsession , or, actually, six reasons for the show's continued success, with Outlander Season 7 now being filmed .

Ever since we were first introduced to Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) and her Highland warrior love, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), we haven't been able to get enough of this incredibly epic, time traveling romance, its steadfast attention to historical details, the visceral battles, and yeah, all of that steamy Outlander sex that fills each episode like fog from a misty Scottish morning.

But, what happens when you get all caught up on Outlander streaming , and you want something else to watch on the ever-growing list of streaming services? Well, we've gone through many of those platforms and found the best series that have one or more key similarities to the hit period drama and come up with a list of shows that every Outlander fan should spend some time watching.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

What it’s about: This Regency-era costume drama follows the love lives of the eight Bridgerton siblings as they attempt to find their perfect mates, all while getting into a good dose of Shondaland shenanigans.

Why Outlander fans would like it: Well, if you’ve been hiding under a rock it would make sense that you’re unaware of the immensely popular series, which traffics in Outlander adjacent period costumes and historical drama, lots of romantic entanglements, and, of course, the sexiest sex scenes ever created for Regency love stories .

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

What it’s about: This historical drama is a spinoff of History’s popular, battle-filled series, Vikings, and Vikings: Valhalla does the parent show proud . In it, we see the adventures of historical figures like Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), a little over a century after the events of the first show.

Why Outlander fans would like it: Not only will Outlander fans will tempted by the many real-life people and events portrayed in the series, but there are a good number of battles, political machinations, some steamy sex, and a few awesome love stories to root for.

Black Sails (Hulu)

What it's about: Black Sails tells of the adventures of Captain J. Flint (Toby Stephens) and his crew of pirates as they fight for survival, and treasure, on and around the New Providence Island in the Bahamas in the early 18th Century.

Why Outlander fans would like it: Much like the fellow Starz show that would follow in its footsteps, Black Sails has enough heart-stopping historical action and some complicated storytelling. In the middle of all that action, though, there are quite a few steamy sex scenes and even some deeply emotional love stories, just like we see on Outlander.

Love Life (HBO Max)

What it’s about: Across two seasons, Love Life has focused on the romantic history of two different singles (played by Anna Kendrick in Season 1, and William Jackson Harper in Season 2) in modern day New York City, right through when they each get their happily ever after.

Why Outlander fans would like it: This might seem like an out of the box pick for fans of Outlander, but the one big thing Love Life definitely has in common with the Starz hit is how it shows people persevering through their romantic troubles to find the love of their life, as they also deal with a number of other challenges that threaten to upend their lives… Just like Claire and Jamie.

The Tudors (Showtime)

What it's about: Long before shows like Outlander and Black Sails took audiences back to lands set centuries in the past, the Showtime series, The Tudors, showed viewers what it was like to live during the Tudor dynasty in England. This historical drama mostly follows the reign of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), his multiple wives, and the political intrigue of the time.

Why Outlander fans would like it: Like any good historical drama on a premium cable channel, The Tudors is full of the romance and political intrigue that would later draw fans to Outlander. If you're into keen attention to period details and steam-filled sex scenes, here's a show to watch when you're finished with Claire and Jamie's love affair.

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

What it’s about: A fictional account of the real-life “Gentleman Pirate,” Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he and his misfit crew attempt to get their footing in the early 1700s’ Golden Age of Piracy, and their adventures with the much-feared, Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

Why Outlander fans would like it: Is Our Flag Means Death mostly a comedy? Sure. But there are also several really delightfully slow-burn romances in play, and great emotional moments where these tough, water-bound warriors talk about their deep feelings, amidst the period costumes and occasional piracy-related shocking deaths.

Five Bedrooms (Peacock)

What it’s about: Five single acquaintances who want to buy a home but can’t afford it on their own decide to pool their money and live together, but it’s not long before romantic troubles and a number of other problems begin to cause a lot of drama.

Why Outlander fans would like it: Much as we do with Claire, Jamie, and the many other couples on Outlander, we see the main characters on Five Bedrooms experience the highs and lows of romantic love (and life in general). If you want some joyous, sexy moments mixed with hard and emotional scenes that make you sob uncontrollably, this show is for you.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

What it’s about: Parents Laurie and Andy Barber (Michelle Dockery and Chris Evans) struggle to protect their son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), after the boy is arrested for killing a classmate, which he says is a crime he didn’t commit.

Why Outlander fans would like it: I know! This is a show centered around a mystery, so it seems nothing like Outlander, but let me tell you, once you get through the Defending Jacob ending and see how fully Laurie and Andy have supported each other and tried to do everything they can to keep each other and their kid safe, you will understand that this is another sometimes hard-to-watch drama about sticking together through extreme challenges.

Versailles (Netflix)

What it’s about: Versailles begins in 1667, after King Louis XIV (George Blagden) becomes sole ruler of France, and follows the political upheaval surrounding him having the palace at Versailles built.

Why Outlander fans would like it: Historical people and events? Check! Period costumes? Check! Political battles that lead to war? Check! Hot sexytimes and plenty of steamy romance? Double check!!

Sanditon (Amazon)

What it’s about: In the early 1800s, young Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) gets an education in romance as she gets to know the (sometimes less than trustworthy) residents of Sanditon, a seaside village much different from her small farming community.

Why Outlander fans would like it: Sanditon is filled with aspects that Outlander viewers already enjoy, as it’s a fish out of water story with sumptuous period details, frequently tricky characters, a lot of very swoon-worthy romance, and all of the drama that goes with it. Sanditon Season 3 will air in 2023 , so this is the perfect time to catch up!

Rome (HBO Max)

What it's about: Rome was a short-lived HBO historical drama based on the transitional stage in Rome's history where civilization went from a Republic to an Empire. Much of the show's first season sees the rise and fall of Julius Caesar (Ciarán Hinds), with some focus on two of the soldiers who have to do his bidding, Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson) and Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd), starting with his civil war and ending with his assassination on March 15, 44 BC. The second and final season turns its attention to the power struggle following Caesar's death.

Why Outlander fans would like it: Fans of Outlander's attention to historical details will appreciate the high production value of this HBO drama. Not to be outdone, the show also has lots of political maneuvering, and features some history-based battles, steamy scenes, and some deeply emotional romantic relationships.

A Discovery Of Witches (Amazon)

What it’s about: When historian Dr. Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) accidentally finds a long-lost bewitched manuscript while studying at Oxford, she has to call upon her (previously unacknowledged) magical powers to find out the book’s secrets and why a number of deadly magical creatures are now hunting her, with the help from the mysterious, dangerously sexy, and ancient vampire, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode).

Why Outlander fans would like it: Aside from featuring a steamy, nearly insta-love romance between our leads, A Discovery of Witches is also filled with dangerous characters and situations, lots of mystery, has a female protagonist who’s thrust into a world she knows next to nothing about, features a bit of time travel, and a main couple who will do literally anything to keep their partner out of harm’s way and to stay together for the long haul, regardless of how hazardous it might be.

Hopefully, this list will help you find some sexy and exciting new-to-you shows that will fill the massive void left in your heart until Outlander Season 7 finally hits Starz!