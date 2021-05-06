What Is DC's Multiverse: 7 Things To Know From The Comics

DC’s Flashpoint Created A New Multiverse Incarnation, The New 52

Geoff Johns’ 2005-2006 sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths, called Infinite Crisis, would reintroduce the Multiverse, which was brought back in proper fashion with the preceding arc of weekly published stories called 52. However, the Multiverse would undergo another change (with The Flash at the center of it, once again) after the history-altering Flashpoint storyline resulted in The New 52 lineup in which the DC Universe merged with the Wildstorm Universe - later revealed to be the work of Doctor Manhattan’s experiments with altering reality in Doomsday Clock… Now, we seem to be at a point where all of this talk of rewriting history and melding different dimensions with one another is getting a little confusing (if it was not already), so why don’t we take a breather and pay a quick visit to those who exist outside of DC’s Multiverse?