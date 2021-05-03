Marvel Fans Caught A Mistake In The Eternals Footage, But Is It Intentional?

It’s been a long time coming, but today, we finally got our first look at Eternals footage. No, it wasn’t in a trailer, though it’s likely that will arrive soon. Instead, a few quick moments from Eternals were shown as part of a video highlighting the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly how this franchise has proved hours of entertainment in movie theaters over more than a decade. However, upon closer inspection, some fans noticed a mistake in one snippet from the Eternals footage... only, what if this isn’t an error?
As seen below, there’s a group shot in Eternals highlight characters like Richard Madden’s Ikaris, Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo. But look closely at the far left of the shot, and you’ll see someone who doesn’t look like they belong in that shot, as bluntly pointed out by Twitter user @jeremylovesyall:
Yep, that’s a cameraman right behind Kumail Nanjiani, which at first glance looks like a major screw-up. Then again, this wouldn’t be the first time in recent memory that someone appeared on camera in a high-profile Disney project who wasn’t supposed to. Remember Jeans Guy from The Mandalorian Season 2? Still, having a cameraman in full view seems like a pretty big mistake to miss, but if you’ve been following along with the Eternals news cycle, there’s a key piece of information that suggests this guy is actually right where he belongs.
Having lived on Earth for thousands of years, the MCU’s Eternals have gone about living among humanity differently, with some choosing to keep a low profile from our kind. Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo has gone in the completely opposite direction, with the actor revealing last year that his character has become a Bollywood movie star. Knowing that, it’s possible the in-frame cameraman is part of a film crew that’s following Kingo around, perhaps chronicling his everyday life. This theory is strengthened by the below shot of another guy with Kingo holding a camcorder. Should that be the case, I imagine some of the Eternals wouldn’t be keen to be filmed if they value privacy.
We won’t know for sure if featuring that cameraman was a mistake or not until Eternals comes out, so once you’re seated to watch the movie later this year, keep an eye out for if this person has been digitally erased from the scene or is still in view. Eternals concluded principal photography in February 2020, with reshoots and additional filming unfolding in November of the same year and this past February, respectively. Of course, like so many movies and TV shows, it became necessary to delay Eternals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with it originally supposed to come out on November 6, 2020.
Along with the actors mentioned earlier, Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao directed the movie and worked on the screenplay with Kaz and Ryan Firpo. Eternals will follow the titular characters protecting humanity from the Deviants after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
While we wait for more news about Eternals ahead of its November 5 release, look through our guide detailing other Marvel movies on the way, or rewatch on nearly all of the released ones by subscribing to Disney+.