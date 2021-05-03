Marvel Fans Caught A Mistake In The Eternals Footage, But Is It Intentional?

We won’t know for sure if featuring that cameraman was a mistake or not until Eternals comes out, so once you’re seated to watch the movie later this year, keep an eye out for if this person has been digitally erased from the scene or is still in view. Eternals concluded principal photography in February 2020, with reshoots and additional filming unfolding in November of the same year and this past February, respectively. Of course, like so many movies and TV shows, it became necessary to delay Eternals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with it originally supposed to come out on November 6, 2020.