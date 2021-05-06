Upcoming Mckenna Grace Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Handmaid's Tale Actress

Rabbit Cake - TBD (Announced)

Mckenna Grace is only 14, but she's already proving herself to be an exceptionally hard-working performer. The child performer has nearly 60 acting credits to her name at the time of this writing, and she's already looking to add another job to her resume: producer. That's right, Grace is expected to produce and star in the upcoming adaptation, Rabbit Cake, based on the acclaimed 2017 novel of the same name by Annie Hartnett.

Directed by Susan Johnson (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) from a screenplay written by Allie Hagan, this story centers around a young girl named Elvis Babbit (Grace) who has a mind filled with facts. Following the tragic death of her mother, Elvis decides to investigate the circumstances. In doing so, she embarks on a journey to discover her place in the world and find solace and comfort in the people (and animals) in her Alabama town.

Development on the project remains slow, but if it does come together, Mckenna Grace would be one of the youngest producers ever, as THR noted.