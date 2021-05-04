Could Don’t Breathe 2 Bring Back More Returning Characters?

By that description alone, and with only the knowledge that Stephen Lang is returning for Don’t Breathe 2, there’s some possibilities as to who could be hunting him in this new film. One of these could be the surprise return of Jane Levy’s Rocky, who we last saw escaping to Los Angeles with her sister. For one reason or another, Rocky might be looking for revenge, and those past sins could be the infamous turkey baster scene that saw Don’t Breathe become a much talked about film of its class.