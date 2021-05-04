In The Heights Video Shows Off One Of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Most Iconic Songs

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Broadway musical Hamilton has managed to become a worldwide sensation, and that was before Disney+’s filmed stage production. But prior to adapting Alexander Hamilton’s life for the stage, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical In the Heights hit the stage and won a slew of Tony Awards. A full movie version is coming to theaters and HBO Max this summer, and a new video shows off one of Miranda’s most iconic songs.