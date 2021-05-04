news

In The Heights Video Shows Off One Of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Most Iconic Songs

Anthony Ramos in In the Heights
Broadway musical Hamilton has managed to become a worldwide sensation, and that was before Disney+’s filmed stage production. But prior to adapting Alexander Hamilton’s life for the stage, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical In the Heights hit the stage and won a slew of Tony Awards. A full movie version is coming to theaters and HBO Max this summer, and a new video shows off one of Miranda’s most iconic songs.

In the Heights debuted on Broadway back in 2008, making Lin-Manuel Miranda a star thanks to his dual role as writer and actor. The movie version is helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu and was originally meant to hit theaters last June, before being delayed a full year. In the Heights looks like a visual treat, and a new clip shows off the show-stopping number “96,000.” Check it out below.

Can this movie come out already? It’s because of songs like this that Lin-Manuel Miranda managed to take home a slew of Tonys when In the Heights arrived on Broadway. And now that the film adaptation is nearly here, the OG show is sure to get a ton of love.

The above video comes to us from Warner Bros.’ official YouTube, and shows off what a visual experience “96,000” will be during In the Heights’ runtime. The song is a hit on the stage, but the choreography and settings shown off in the clip show how elevated the film adaptation will be.

“96,000” is a massive song, one that features almost every member of the cast. While it has the excitement of an Act I closer that would play before intermission, it actually occurs just halfway through the first act. Lin-Manuel Miranda just has that many hit songs throughout In the Heights.

The movie version of “96,000” did make a few changes to the iconic In the Heights track. The full song is currently available to stream in outlets like Spotify, and show that the ending has been expanded to make it even more epic. What’s more, there were some minor lyric changes.

The In the Heights movie stars Hamilton favorite Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, the role originally created by Lin-Manue Miranda on Broadway. Those fans of the writer-actor can rest easy, as Miranda will still have a role as The Piragua Guy. And yes, he’ll have a number of vocal solos.

In the Heights will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on June 11th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights Has Screened, Here’s What People Are Saying About The New Film
