Why Twilight's Peter Facinelli Likes To Joke He 'Bought The Role For $29.99'

I was at an audition and I saw this book and it said 50 Years of Vampire-Making In Hollywood… I had to track it down because it was out of print, but I sent her the book and I said, 'Hey, sorry it didn't work out. Hopefully, we'll work together on something else. Hope this inspires you to make a great vampire movie.’ And I sent it to her. Little did I know that the actor that fell out, on the same day that he fell out, she got my book. And so the producers were like he can't do it, either his deal fell through or maybe he got another job or something, and they said who do you want to go to next? And she was like, 'I don't know, what about Peter Facinelli?' So I always joke with Catherine that I bought that role for $29.99.