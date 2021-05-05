Why Wrath Of Man's Jason Statham Is One Of Guy Ritchie’s Favorite Actors To Work With

Pretty much everyone does like Jason Statham, and the man’s resume proves it. He can do hardboiled, foul-mouthed Guy Ritchie capers just as well as he can fight a prehistoric shark in The Meg or spar with Dwayne Johnson in Hobbs & Shaw. It’s something the people who are behind The Meg 2 should consider, as if anyone’s still gun shy about going for that R-rating, Guy Ritchie may have just delivered proof that they should grab that opportunity. We’ll see if that turns out to be the case this Friday, when Wrath of Man opens only in theaters, as well as whenever the next Guy Ritchie/Jason Statham collaboration, formerly titled Five Eyes, is set to be released. Which, thankfully, is already in the can and shouldn't take 16 years to debut.