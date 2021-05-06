American Fighter Clip Deals With Post-Fight Racism, 80s Skate Parties And A Love Connection

American Fighter is rated R for violence, so if that’s up your alley then get ready, but if fight movies aren’t your thing, don’t discount this one just yet. The movie explores far beyond Ali’s fight training and motivation behind it. Our main character is a college student, and a minority one at that, so we get to see how he deals with racism on campus, partying in the 80s, and falling in love. Check out the clip below to see what I’m talking about.