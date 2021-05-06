news

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick Is Taking A Note From Dad's Book And Getting Fully Ripped

Patrick Schwarzenegger smiling in class in Moxie.

Though the 2020 pandemic had some not feeling their greatest, there were others, like actor/politician/bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, who tried to inspire others to keep themselves safe and in shape. Now, his son Patrick is taking a page from his father’s proverbial book by trying to get himself and anyone who’ll join him fully ripped. His journey is only six months in, but so far, the results are pretty promising.

Spurring on a large group of people that joined his “50 Day Challenge” on Instagram, Patrick Schwarzenegger pumped some iron for a good cause. Promoting healthy exercise and routine building, he’s been holding up the family name in the world of wellness. You can see this in his before and after photos, as well as some texts from his fellow fitness warriors, below:

You really do see the Schwarzenegger in Patrick, with a smile on his face and a flex in his arms. Six months in and the Moxie star has put on muscle and trimmed his body fat to a certain degree. But it’s not for a role or for any other motive other than to better himself, and those who chose to follow. In his rundown of the results of this first 50-day challenge, 413 people actually finished the challenge. Their results showed, among other things, the formation of better habits, and 15-30 lbs of weight loss.

But what does Papa Schwarzenegger have to say about all of this? Surely, with his social media presence becoming as legendary as his filmography, Arnold must have seen junior pumping iron, and going from barbarian to destroyer, right? Well, the Terminator himself made his feelings very clear, as he left the following comment on Patrick’s results post:

Great before shots. Good progress. I can’t wait to see the after photo!

Much as he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps into acting, and in the same vein as his half brother, Joseph Baena, Patrick Schwarzenegger is looking to flex his muscles for the world. It sounds like he has quite a fanbase that’s joining him for the journey, which only makes the end result all the more rewarding. Though the best source of pride and inspiration in Patrick’s life will pretty much always be the support and love of his own family.

If you want to see Patrick Schwarzenegger’s acting, you can see him in Netflix’s Moxie, which is currently streaming. Though if you’re looking for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s next film, it looks like you’re going to have to wait until either Triplets finally happens, or if Kung Fury 2 ever finds it way out of limbo and into audience’s eyes. So take our word and scour the 2021 release schedule for something to keep yourself busy when you’re not exercising.

