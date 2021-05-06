Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick Is Taking A Note From Dad's Book And Getting Fully Ripped

You really do see the Schwarzenegger in Patrick, with a smile on his face and a flex in his arms. Six months in and the Moxie star has put on muscle and trimmed his body fat to a certain degree. But it’s not for a role or for any other motive other than to better himself, and those who chose to follow. In his rundown of the results of this first 50-day challenge, 413 people actually finished the challenge. Their results showed, among other things, the formation of better habits, and 15-30 lbs of weight loss.