10 Cool Secret Batman Easter Eggs You May Not Have Spotted In The Movies

Bruce Wayne is a man of many secrets, which his double-life as a silent guardian and watchful protector of Gotham City by is clear evidence of. Fittingly, the Batman movies, like most other DC movies, are littered with their own mysterious details hidden in plain sight that only comic book aficionados or any other die-hard fan of the Dark Knight would more likely able to pick up on. I, as a comic book aficionado and die-hard fan of the Dark Knight, managed to pick up on 10 of the coolest Easter Eggs from movies like Tim Burton’s Batman or Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, starting with a subtle nod to one of the men who started it all.