Seth Rogen On That Time He Met George Lucas, Who Seemingly Thought The World Was About To End

While I am confounded at the idea that George Lucas legitimately believed that the world was going to end in 2012, I don’t doubt that the man has enough money to afford his own spaceship, or at least pay for passage on one. Still, 2012 came and went without apocalyptic destruction, so at least that crossed off one entry on Lucas’ list of worries. I won’t lie, if Seth Rogen ever runs into Lucas again, I’d love to hear how that conversation unfolds, specifically if Rogen tries to amusingly point out how the world didn’t end nearly a full decade ago.