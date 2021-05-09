First Look At John David Washington's New Netflix Thriller Revealed Months After Tenet Tried To Lure People Back To Theaters

John David Washington is now a full-blown movie star. Despite Tenet having a tumultuous release that was marred by the pandemic, the film also marked John David Washington‘s arrival as a star. Tenet is getting another life after releasing in theaters earlier this year, now that it’s streaming on HBO Max. More people are getting to watch Christopher Nolan’s time-bending epic and witness John David Washington take the next step in his career. Now, it looks like he'll stick with streaming for his next flick and Netflix has shared the first look At John David Washington’s new thriller months after Tenet tried to lure people back to theaters.