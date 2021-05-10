features

Spider-Man Gets Referenced A Bunch In The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer, So Is A Crossover Being Teased?

There’s something unprecedented going on at Sony Pictures regarding the construction of its superhero universe. There are direct connections to the character of Spider-Man being included in movies Sony is making, though no real indication that the wallcrawler is set to show up. This started with the trailer for Jared Leto’s Morbius, which featured a graffiti sketch of Spider-Man on a wall that Leto’s character walked past. And the latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage worked in a number of blatant Spider-Man nods that suggest a crossover of some sorts that may happen down the line.

The trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been included above, in case you haven’t yet seen it. Once you’ve viewed it, you can start dissecting the obvious Spider-Man references that have been included here, starting with:

The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle

So, a detective is seen reading a newspaper. And the newspaper in question is The Daily Bugle, the paper that employs Peter Parker… aka, the amazing Spider-Man. It also employed Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), back when that character was in New York City. We’ve never seen Brock in Manhattan in this Venom universe, so we don’t know if that ever happened.

But in the original Venom, the astronaut who brought the alien symbiote back from space was John Jameson. And in Spider-Man mythology, John Jameson is the son of J. Jonah Jameson, who is the publisher of The Daily Bugle. So is there a J. Jonah in this world? And does Spider-Man work for him? (It’s also being reported that if you freeze frame the trailer as the detective crumples up the paper, you can see a headline that mentions The Avengers, but that’s a whole different can or worms to open…)

Ravencroft

Ravencroft Institute

Here’s where things start to get really interesting. Ravencroft Institute is featured prominently in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer. We have seen that location on screen before. It was showcased in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield. That was where Jaime Foxx’s Electro was taken and held captive for study after turning into a super-villain. And we see other people, including Naomie Harris’ mysterious character, caged at Ravencroft, in a similar fashion.

Granted, Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane was featured in multiple Marvel Comics (Spider-Man titles, primarily), so it could just be a comic reference. However, considering the number of rumors swirling around Andrew Garfield possibly returning to the role of Spider-Man in the MCU’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, what are the chances that Garfield’s being set up to return to his Amazing world, just in the Venom movies?

A harmless spider

A Squashed Spider

This one’s a little on the nose, but any time a Venom trailer includes a visual reference of a spider, it’s worth documenting. So far, the Venom universe being created at Sony isn’t linking the antihero’s origin to Peter Parker, the way that it played out in the comic books. Instead, the symbiote comes to Earth through other means, and learns how to bond with Eddie Brock. Still, a Venom world without Spider-Man seems odd, and these clues cement some links between Venom and Spidey, maybe further down the line.

The spider gag in this trailer stood out to me because of the words uttered by Carnage (Woody Harrelson) as the bug appeared. He says:

Who do we leave behind, and how do we leave them? Waiting in the darkness, for the rescuer who never comes.

This likely is a reference to Venom as the rescuer. But killing a spider right after that line is delivered points more to Spider-Man, for me, because Venom’s origin with Eddie has no link to a spider. So why include that shot after that line?

All of these clues are pointing to something, but I can’t yet figure out what it is. Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man’s villains, which is why they are creating movies based on Venom and Morbius (and maybe Kraven the Hunter). But for the time being, they are lending Spider-Man to Marvel and collaborating on movies for the MCU. Is this all groundwork that’s being laid for when they get Spider-Man back, and can work him into these films? It’s very possible, but would be years away if if ever were to happen.

Sony’s Spidey universe expands when Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens only in theaters on September 24. Jared Leto’s Morbius eventually follows on January 28, 2022. And the next time we will see Spider-Man on screen, Tom Holland will play him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, arriving in theaters on December 17.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Andrew Garfield Addresses Those Spider-Man Rumors, And Fans Won't Be Happy news 6d Andrew Garfield Addresses Those Spider-Man Rumors, And Fans Won't Be Happy Sean O'Connell
Jared Leto’s Morbius Has Changed Its Release Date Again news 7d Jared Leto’s Morbius Has Changed Its Release Date Again Erik Swann
After Tom Holland Goes Viral For Comments About Anthony Mackie's Falcon, The New Captain America Had An A+ Response news 2w After Tom Holland Goes Viral For Comments About Anthony Mackie's Falcon, The New Captain America Had An A+ Response Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Army Of The Dead May 21, 2021 Army Of The Dead Rating TBD
Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Falling Feb 5, 2021 Falling Rating TBD
Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Godzilla Ride Video Brings Ghidorah Into Play TBD Godzilla Ride Video Brings Ghidorah Into Play Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat Director Clarifies NC-17 Comments TBD Mortal Kombat Director Clarifies NC-17 Comments Rating TBD
How FX's Breeders Will Deliver A Twist That 'Redefines' Paul Before The End Of Season 2 TBD How FX's Breeders Will Deliver A Twist That 'Redefines' Paul Before The End Of Season 2 Rating TBD
Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying About The Netflix Action Thriller TBD Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying About The Netflix Action Thriller Rating TBD
MCU Vet Mickey Rourke Slams Marvel While Hilariously Revealing He's Obsessed With Law And Order: SVU TBD MCU Vet Mickey Rourke Slams Marvel While Hilariously Revealing He's Obsessed With Law And Order: SVU Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information