Even Universal Studios' Twitter Is Throwing Shade At The Guest Who Jumped Out Of A Ride Tram

I mean, if you're on the Twitter home page for Universal Studios Hollywood you probably don't need a bio reminding you what USH is, so the theme park might as well use the space for something useful, like reminding people not to jump out of moving vehicles. It is, in general, not a great idea. It's a bad idea when the vehicle is stopped on level ground, but this person actually jumped out during a part of the tour that is basically a theme park ride. The tram is being tossed around like a motion simulator attraction and I'm fairly certain the experience was not designed to have people standing on the ground.