Dax Shepard Posts Photo Of Naked Kristen Bell Doing Yoga 'In Spectacular Fashion’ As His Mother’s Day Tribute

Kristen Bell in CHIPS

Kristen Bell and I both are parents. Kristen Bell and I both are in our forties. But that’s basically where the similarities end, because the Bad Moms star has the self-confidence and physical prowess it takes to pull off Naked Yoga, and I basically prefer to wear a bathing suit in the shower, so as not to offend anyone in my immediate family. BEll’s husband, Dax Shepard, posted this photo of his beautiful wife on Instagram to celebrate the recent Mother’s Day holiday with a very endearing note. Take a look:

Kristen Bell doing naked Yoga

There’s so much going on in this photo, I hardly know where to begin, and I’m not even talking about the expertly placed red square that protects Kristen Bell from prying eyes. There’s a sweet doggo in the bottom left corner who is either looking at his mom adoringly, or with concern for the fact that she’s basically upside down. And while I established earlier that Naked Yoga isn’t my forte, I do find it odd that the only piece of clothing Kristen Bell chose to leave on for this exercise session is her socks. Are they essential to Yoga poses? Can someone help me out here?

Instead of the bold outfit choices, let’s zero in on the emotional message that Dax Shepard posted about Kristen Bell, his spouse since 2013 and the mother of their two children, Delta and Lincoln. Shepard calls Bell “kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft” before proclaiming that their nuclear family hit the MegaMom Lottery when she walked into their lives. Yes, the couple has seen its fair share of highs and lows, and have shared those challenges with their fans. But this is a very sweet and sentimental post that also taps into the sense of humor these two obviously share.

One of the coolest things about Kristen Bell is the way that she’s able to balance a varied film career. She’s absolutely drowning in Disney cred for her role of Anna in the two Frozen movies. But she’s just as believable as the uptight suburban housewife in the Bad Moms series, and does a forking amazing job in comedies like The Good Place on NBC. It’s wild watching her chase exciting material, living up to the adjectives Dax Shepard tossed at her in this Mother’s Day post. Nothing but happiness for the two of them, we hope.

Look for Kristen Bell in the comedy Queenpins, co-starring Vince Vaughn and Joel McHale, that’s due out in theaters later this year. The minute we have a trailer for it, we’ll be sure to post it on CinemaBlend straight away. We also have a guide to Kristen Bell's upcoming movie and television projects, so make sure that you scan this over if you are a fan of her on-screen work.

