Dax Shepard Posts Photo Of Naked Kristen Bell Doing Yoga 'In Spectacular Fashion’ As His Mother’s Day Tribute

There’s so much going on in this photo, I hardly know where to begin, and I’m not even talking about the expertly placed red square that protects Kristen Bell from prying eyes. There’s a sweet doggo in the bottom left corner who is either looking at his mom adoringly, or with concern for the fact that she’s basically upside down. And while I established earlier that Naked Yoga isn’t my forte, I do find it odd that the only piece of clothing Kristen Bell chose to leave on for this exercise session is her socks. Are they essential to Yoga poses? Can someone help me out here?