Watch A Rideshare Convo Get Awkward Really Fast In This Relatable Clip From The Get Together

August’s passenger, Caleb, is played by Alejandro Rose-Garcia (aka Shakey Graves). Caleb is a directionless musician who’s recently lost the love of his life (and I’m sure you can guess that she’s at the party!). This explains why he’s so subdued at the beginning of his conversation with August, and why he gets so hyped up when he learns she recently graduated from college and the two bond over the pains of adulting. Anyone else out there who couldn’t wait to be on your own when you were a teen but then felt a bit tricked once you got there? Raise your hands!