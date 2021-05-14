Spiral Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

You have watched, or at least plan on watching, Spiral (full title: Spiral: From the Book of Saw) in theaters following its May 14 release and want to know where you’ve seen the stellar and versatile cast before. It’s why you’re here, right? And while it’s easy to remember where you’ve seen (or heard) the likes of Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, and probably even Max Minghella, other members of the Spiral cast may have your head spinning trying to figure it out.

Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we have put together a list of the Spiral cast and just about everywhere you’ve seen them over the years. With multiple actors from The Handmaid’s Tale to fixtures of shows like Riverdale, these dozen or so actors and actresses have been all over the place. Now, let’s find out where…