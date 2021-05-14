Snake Eyes: Henry Golding Looks Badass In First Images From G.I. Joe Spinoff

When it comes to 1980s toy commercials that masqueraded as cartoons there are few as popular as G.I. Joe, and within G.I. Joe there are few characters as popular as Snake Eyes. This is likely why the character is getting his very own movie, starring Henry Golding in the lead role. The movie was set to release last fall, but like everything else it was delayed. This meant that we didn't get the normal media build up of posters and trailers so we've still never even seen our lead character, until now.
The first poster for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is finally here, and it shows Henry Golding in Snake Eyes traditional all black costume. His helmet is off, so that we can see Golding's face, but we still get to see the helmet itself so that we can get an idea of what he'll look like when it's time for action. Check it out.
Needless to say, Henry Golding looks absolutely perfect here. We've seen Snake Eyes in live-action before in the previous franchise of G.I. Joe movies, so we already have an expectation for a live-action Snake Eyes, but Golding's look should make any Snake Eyes fan happy. All the pieces we would expect to see in the costume are here. We can't wait to see Golding in action. And we won't have to wait too long. Along with the poster came the news that the first trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will debut on Sunday as part of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
The poster also does a great job of spotlighting what is sure to be one of the unique aspects of the Snake Eyes movie compared to many previous versions of the character. Frequently, Snake Eyes is a completely silent character who does not speak at all. He also wears his full costume at all times, so we never get to see his face. It seemed unlikely that was going to be the case in the Snake Eyes movie when they hired Henry Golding to play the part. Nobody hires Henry Golding to not show off his face, and the poster makes it clear we will.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is set to open in July, but the movie probably isn't quite done yet. Henry Golding was apparently filming reshoots as recently as this March. While reshoots for major films are far from unusual, the somewhat last minute nature of these was likely due to scheduling around the pandemic rather than any perceived issues with the movie.
The subtitle of the new movie implies we could see more G.I. Joe Origins films in the future. Although, there will still be plenty of popular G.I. Joe characters appearing in this one, as Samara Weaving is on board to play Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó is The Baroness and Andrew Koji will play Storm Shadow.