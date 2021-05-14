What Angelina Jolie Taught Her Young Co-Star About Doing Stunts For Those Who Wish Me Dead

She sort of just said ‘Trust the gear.’ And I completely did. There were some pretty awesome stunts on set that were physically demanding, but I absolutely put faith in Wade Allen. He was my stunt coordinator. Man, it was amazing to be in that actual forest that they built. They would light those trees up. But that’s the magic about Taylor Sheridan, the director. He really creates an environment for his actors to work in, to help them be in there and in that scene. It was just amazing to work on.