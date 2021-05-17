trailers

Snake Eyes Trailer Kicks Henry Golding Through A G.I. Joe Origin Thriller

The character of Snake Eyes from the G.I. Joe series has a few distinct qualities. Stealth and deadly, he moves like a ninja and fights like a samurai warrior. His headpiece is a signature design, covering his entire face to basically intimidate any foe he’s across from. And he’s silent -- though the cause of his silence has changed depending on which origin you choose to believe. So in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, of course we get Henry Golding’s handsome face… and he’s talking!

Trust us, this all makes sense eventually. Watch the trailer above, and we will explain.

As you can tell, Snake Eyes will be an origin story of sorts for the assassin character of the title, before he’s recruited by the forces of G.I. Joe. Henry Golding plays the lead, a skilled fighter with a mysterious past who embarks on a journey of training that will one day turn him into the warrior G.I. Joe fans recognize. The trailer goes out of its way to emphasize this story as the “beginning” of Snake Eye’s long journey, and that it’s up to him on which path he chooses to venture.

While Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins focuses heavy on the early days of the main character, you can tell that there are traces of the G.I. Joe mythology already in play as the universe is mapped out and established. Bill & Ted Face the Music co-star Samara Weaving lands the coveted role in Snake Eyes as Scarlett, a character Joe fans know will grow to become a love interest for Henry Golding’s Snake.

Henry Golding as Snake Eyes

Meanwhile, Snake Eyes casts Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow and Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, two recognizable villains from the G.I. Joe canon. However, in an exclusive interview with CinemaBlend, Henry Golding told us that the characters we know as villains might not start that way in this film. Said Golding:

We all know that Snake Eyes’ lifelong adversary is Storm Shadow. But this being the origin, they never started off as enemies. So it's interesting to see, especially within this story, where that develops. But of course we know for a fact Cobra has some meddling in this story. And we know Úrsula Corberó, a fantastic actress, will be playing Baroness. You can play with a mix of the two without giving away too much.

We should get a longer Snake Eyes trailer as we get closer to the film’s release date on July 23. Available only in theaters from Paramount, Snake Eyes looks to bolster what’s quickly becoming an exciting summer blockbuster season at the multiplex. Make sure you look over our 2021 Release Date Calendar to see what else is opening soon, so you can plan your trips to the movies accordingly.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Fifty Shades Of Grey's Dakota Johnson Is Going To Do Another Romance Movie, And Her Co-Star Is Perfect news 2w Fifty Shades Of Grey's Dakota Johnson Is Going To Do Another Romance Movie, And Her Co-Star Is Perfect Rachel Romean
Who Should Play Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat 2? Here Are Our Picks news 3w Who Should Play Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat 2? Here Are Our Picks Dirk Libbey
Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick And More Have Been Delayed In Paramount Shakeup news 1M Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick And More Have Been Delayed In Paramount Shakeup Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Monster May 7, 2021 Monster Rating TBD
Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man 6
The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
The Forever Purge Jul 2, 2021 The Forever Purge Rating TBD
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
After American Idol's Surprise Elimination, Who Will Win Season 19? TBD After American Idol's Surprise Elimination, Who Will Win Season 19? Rating TBD
Fear The Walking Dead's Keith Carradine On Surprise Role And His History With Cult Leader Teddy TBD Fear The Walking Dead's Keith Carradine On Surprise Role And His History With Cult Leader Teddy Rating TBD
90 Day Fiancé: Is Libby's Father Chuck Potthast To Blame For Latest Andrei Drama? TBD 90 Day Fiancé: Is Libby's Father Chuck Potthast To Blame For Latest Andrei Drama? Rating TBD
Why Last Man Standing's Final Season Has Avoided Topical Storylines And Event Episodes TBD Why Last Man Standing's Final Season Has Avoided Topical Storylines And Event Episodes Rating TBD
Marvel's Blade Movie: All The Updates For The MCU Film So Far TBD Marvel's Blade Movie: All The Updates For The MCU Film So Far Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information