Snake Eyes Trailer Kicks Henry Golding Through A G.I. Joe Origin Thriller

As you can tell, Snake Eyes will be an origin story of sorts for the assassin character of the title, before he’s recruited by the forces of G.I. Joe. Henry Golding plays the lead, a skilled fighter with a mysterious past who embarks on a journey of training that will one day turn him into the warrior G.I. Joe fans recognize. The trailer goes out of its way to emphasize this story as the “beginning” of Snake Eye’s long journey, and that it’s up to him on which path he chooses to venture.