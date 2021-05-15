news

Dwayne Johnson Offers New Jungle Cruise Clips While Responding To The Movie’s Release On Disney+

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Disney's Jungle Cruise
Available on Disney Plus ×

The amount of upcoming movies Dwayne Johnson has on his schedule is ridiculous. He is finally entering the DC Universe with Black Adam, which promises to be different than other superhero films, and he is always linked to the Fast and Furious franchise. Before those two projects though, The Rock’s Jungle Cruise is finally coming out this year, and Disney is preparing for a big hit, even giving the Disneyland ride a big makeover in anticipation of the new movie. Now, Johnson has offered new Jungle Cruise clips while responding to the movie’s release on Disney+.

It has been announced that Jungle Cruise will be released this summer to Disney+ in addition to its theatrical debut. Movies have been in flux during the global pandemic, but normalcy seems to be on the horizon, and releasing a highly anticipated film like Jungle Cruise to a streaming service and theaters has been a standard move for studios during an abnormal time. Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the announcement and some clips from the upcoming film:

In the video, Dwayne Johnson lays out plans for the film quite clearly. Things may not have panned out the way he would've imagined but, based on his comments, he's just ready for the world to see the highly anticipated Disney film:

As you know, July 30th this summer the epic adventure event of the summer that you have been waiting for, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is coming to you guys around the world. The second part of the announcement is this: on July 30th you’ll be able to see Jungle Cruise in theaters around the world as safely as you can possibly be. On the same day we’re going to give you the opportunity to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise at home in your living room with your loved ones. You can watch the movie however you want to watch it. As you guys know I’ve been an evangelist on all of us around the world owning our comeback, and owning our rebound on the other side of COVID.

Needless to say, Dwayne Johnson is excited for the release of Jungle Cruise on July 30th and is happy that it is releasing in both theaters and Disney+, which will allow many more people to watch around the world while also giving people the chance to go out to a theater as the pandemic slows down. Like many of us, Johnson is ready to go back to theaters and is glad that we are slowly turning the corner in the pandemic as normalcy slowly returns.

After the announcement, Dwayne Johnson told a story about sneaking into a theater to see himself in The Scorpion King, one of his first starring roles and seeing the Pirates of the Caribbean trailer for the first time, hoping one day he could lead a movie based on an iconic Disneyland ride. The Rock also joked about how his performance in The Scorpion King meant he had a long way to go before he could make that dream come true.

But today, Dwayne Johnson is a man with many incredible movies, and he has to stay as fit as possible at all times. Fans can’t wait for Jungle Cruise, a fun film for the whole family, and comic book fans are just as excited for Black Adam as the stars of the movie. The Rock isn’t slowing down anytime soon, which means that as audiences slowly make their way back to theaters, they'll have plenty of movies waiting for them when they arrive.

Up Next

The Rock Says He May Need To Hand Aquaman A 'Whuppin' After Love For Jason Momoa Gets Real In His House
More From This Author
    • Jamil David Jamil David View Profile

      Movie and TV obsessive. A good Heist movie is the way to my heart. Enjoyer of everything from Marvel Movies to Rom-coms.

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor’s 10th Anniversary With Throwback Photos Featuring Tom Hiddleston news 2d Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor’s 10th Anniversary With Throwback Photos Featuring Tom Hiddleston Erik Swann
Rian Johnson Shares Epic Star Wars: The Last Jedi Set Video Showing Off Practical Effects news 4d Rian Johnson Shares Epic Star Wars: The Last Jedi Set Video Showing Off Practical Effects Erik Swann
Read Longtime ESPN Anchor Kenny Mayne’s Statement After His Surprising Network Exit television 4d Read Longtime ESPN Anchor Kenny Mayne’s Statement After His Surprising Network Exit Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Profile May 14, 2021 Profile Rating TBD
Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Outside The Wire Jan 15, 2021 Outside The Wire 7
Herself Jan 8, 2021 Herself Rating TBD
The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
ABC Just Cancelled A Whopping 5 Shows, Including Katey Sagal's TBD ABC Just Cancelled A Whopping 5 Shows, Including Katey Sagal's Rating TBD
Dave Bautista And His Army Of The Dead Co-Stars Discuss The ‘Luxury’ Of Shooting In A Real Casino TBD Dave Bautista And His Army Of The Dead Co-Stars Discuss The ‘Luxury’ Of Shooting In A Real Casino Rating TBD
The Woman In the Window: 5 Big Differences Between The Book And The Movie TBD The Woman In the Window: 5 Big Differences Between The Book And The Movie Rating TBD
After Chris Harrison’s Bachelorette Exit, Bachelor Nation Alum Shares Thoughts On How The Show Will Perform Without Him TBD After Chris Harrison’s Bachelorette Exit, Bachelor Nation Alum Shares Thoughts On How The Show Will Perform Without Him Rating TBD
One Big Way Property Brothers Is Different From Fixer Upper TBD One Big Way Property Brothers Is Different From Fixer Upper Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information