Dwayne Johnson Offers New Jungle Cruise Clips While Responding To The Movie’s Release On Disney+

As you know, July 30th this summer the epic adventure event of the summer that you have been waiting for, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is coming to you guys around the world. The second part of the announcement is this: on July 30th you’ll be able to see Jungle Cruise in theaters around the world as safely as you can possibly be. On the same day we’re going to give you the opportunity to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise at home in your living room with your loved ones. You can watch the movie however you want to watch it. As you guys know I’ve been an evangelist on all of us around the world owning our comeback, and owning our rebound on the other side of COVID.