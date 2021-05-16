Jurassic World Celebrates Dinosaur Day With Sweet Tribute And Now I Need That New Movie

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently in post-production, and it's shaping up to be the biggest and best entry in the franchise. The film has recently teased the return of characters like Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, and franchise vet Laura Dern even opened up about reuniting with her original co-stars for Dominion. Chris Pratt and the rest of the Jurassic World team were also excited to be working on it, even in the midst of a pandemic. Meanwhile, fans cant wait to see the new innovations the new film promises. This weekend marked National Dinosaur Day, and Jurassic World celebrated the occasion with a sweet tribute, which makes me now want the new movie immediately.
Since the beginning, the Jurassic Park films have been at the forefront of visual effects in blockbuster filmmaking, bringing dinosaurs to life on screen in a way that looked and felt real. The magical feeling of the first dinosaur sighting in the first movie immediately became movie history, and nothing would be the same after. The official Jurassic World Twitter account released a video celebrating National Dinosaur Day, and it shows off all the majestic creatures from the franchise in a surprisingly emotional tribute. Check it out down below:
The video tribute goes through all the iconic creatures we have seen throughout the original movies and the reboots. From the tender moments of seeing baby dinosaurs to even the terror of being chased down by a mutated T-Rex, the video runs the gamut of experiences one has watching a Jurassic movie. Backed by the iconic John Williams score swelling throughout, the emotion is real and a fitting tribute to the franchise and National Dinosaur Day.
The Jurassic World movies have evolved the years, in more ways than one, introducing new species and unique dinosaurs that have provided some truly thrilling moments. Thankfully, Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t that far away, and recent updates make the threequel feel so real. Even Universal’s rides are evolving with animatronics straight out of Jurassic World. The music of the Jurassic films has always been a standout, elevating the majesty of some scenes while upping the suspense and terror in others. Director Colin Trevorrow actually shared some of Jurassic World: Dominion's score, and it sounds terrifyingly good.
Ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion's release, the National Dinosaur Day tribute video is a good reminder of why the franchise is so beloved and continues to endure to this day. The new film will bridge the gap between the original Jurassic Park movies with the new Jurassic World films by bringing together the stars of old with its new heroes, which should be exciting to see. The trilogy capper also promises to continue to push the franchise into the future with another ambitious dinosaur thriller that will hopefully add to the rich history of this beloved film series.
Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.