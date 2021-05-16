Top Gun Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals What He’s ‘Proudest’ Of When It Comes To The Tom Cruise Film

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated upcoming blockbusters, and it has been continually delayed due to the global pandemic and the closing of movie theaters – the most recent push of the Tom Cruise-led film seeing it moved to the end of the year so that it can have a full theatrical release. Miles Teller, who is starring alongside Cruise, is optimistic about the future of the big screen and really wants fans to experience the new release the way it was intended: in a packed theater, sound blaring, on the silver screen. It's a sequel to a movie with a big legacy, as 1986's Top Gun holds a special place in the hearts of many, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed what he’s proudest of when it comes to the original.