Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Adds A New Monster To The Dracula Family

The first trailer only offers a fun appetizer to what’s to come in the Hotel Transylvania, but it looks like it will lean into some fun gags from Freaky Friday where Johnny and Dracula will have to be in each other’s shoes, between monster and human. It’s always fun to see those two characters play off each other, and we’re curious how that may conclude the franchise nearly a decade since the Sony movies began. And coming fresh off the release of Sony Animation’s hit Mitchells vs the Machines, we’re excited to see what’s next from the studio.