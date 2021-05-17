How Farts Improved A Scene In The Usual Suspects And Helped The Screenwriter Solve A Script Issue

That, alone, is very funny, and now I’m dying to see the outtakes where the farts in the interrogation lineup are audible. What’s even more miraculous, though, is that the impromptu flatulence actually helped Christopher McQuarrie solve a script issue that he had been staring down. According to his follow up Tweet, McQ had been told that the movie needed a scene where the criminals found a way to bond. But adding a full scene like that would have stopped the story cold, in McQuarrie’s opinion. So the characters cracking up over the ridiculousness of the lineup gave The Usual Suspects the bonding moment that the screenplay needed. Problem solved.