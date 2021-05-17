New Black Widow Clip Has Scarlett Johansson And Florence Pugh In A Crazy Car Chase With A Killer Finishing Move

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth franchise, but actress Scarlett Johansson was part of the equation early on. As such, fans are thrilled to see her finally getting a solo movie with Cate Shortland’s Black Widow. The blockbuster was delayed a number of times, but a new video shows off Natasha and Florence Pugh’s Yelena in a wild car chase-- including a killer finishing move.
Black Widow will do a deep dive into Natasha’s backstory, while also revealing her first chosen family. Fans can’t wait to see the debut of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and see if she manages to have legs in the greater MCU. A new clip from Black Widow shows the two sisters in action, and ends with Yelena taking out a Widow with a car door in epic fashion.
I mean, how cool is that? Black Widow will be a unique movie in that most of the characters seemingly don’t have super powers. It should add some stakes to the action, and this car chase is no doubt just the tip of the iceberg.
The clip from Black Widow comes to us from the powers that be at Marvel, and should help to satiate the rabid fans during this final period of waiting. Black Widow was delayed time and time again throughout the last year, but Scarlett Johansson’s movie has never felt more real. We’ll just have to wait and see what Yelena’s fate ends up being.
It should be fascinating to see how Black Widow factors into the events of the greater MCU. The movie takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, with Scarlett Johansson’s character living as a fugitive. It’s expected to give new context to her sacrifice in Endgame, while also possibly setting up the next Black Widow in the shared universe.
As previously mentioned, fans are particularly invested in seeing Florence Pugh as Yelena, and this clip should only increase that anticipation. And when Scarlett Johansson hinted at a possible Black Widow sequel, plenty of fan theories and rumors began circulating the internet.
Despite Black Widow’s many delays, Marvel has managed to keep the movie’s contents under wraps. There’s been fairly limited footage released as a result, but his clip of the car chase teases the type of action we’re in for. There are still a ton of questions about the project, including the identity of the mysterious Taskmaster.
Black Widow will arrive in theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.