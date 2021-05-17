New Black Widow Clip Has Scarlett Johansson And Florence Pugh In A Crazy Car Chase With A Killer Finishing Move

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth franchise, but actress Scarlett Johansson was part of the equation early on. As such, fans are thrilled to see her finally getting a solo movie with Cate Shortland’s Black Widow. The blockbuster was delayed a number of times, but a new video shows off Natasha and Florence Pugh’s Yelena in a wild car chase-- including a killer finishing move.