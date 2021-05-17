No Time To Die’s Billie Eilish Throws Shade At The Wig That Hid Her New Blonde Hair For Weeks

So, from black to blonde, big thing, and to do it right and to do it where you’re not murdering your hair and keeping it healthy. I did the first process, then waited like two weeks so it could kind of heal, then again, then wait two weeks and blah blah blah… So, I knew that it would have these processing periods where it would look insane and I didn’t want to look insane. But I needed something quick. So, I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig on Amazon.