Dear Evan Hansen Trailer: Ben Platt And Kaitlyn Dever's Movie Musical Looks Like A Tear-Jerker

Obviously from the subject matter alone, Dear Evan Hansen is a far cry from what audiences saw with Pasek & Paul's The Greatest Showman back in 2017. But Dear Evan Hansen is a huge hit on Broadway, so there's definitely a very invested audience ready to see the film adaptation. It's currently unclear how much the story will be altered for the movie, but the important beats of the musical seemingly play out throughout the course of this first trailer. We'll just have to see which musical numbers end up cut, and which ones get their life in movie form.