After Doing All That Work To Get Buff, A Quiet Place Part II’s John Krasinski Reveals How Emily Blunt Checked Him On Weight Gain

I got addicted to weird things. I was addicted to popcorn. My kids had microwave movie popcorn for something, and they loved it, and then just slowly the time started getting earlier and earlier. And at like 9:00 a.m. at breakfast, I was like, 'Does anybody want popcorn?'’ And Emily was like, 'You gotta cool it on the popcorn! You got to stop microwaving popcorn at 9:00 a.m.'