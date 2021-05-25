Lindsay Lohan And Netflix Are Teaming Up For A Romantic Comedy

There was a time when Lindsay Lohan was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, starring in movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. In recent years, however, Lohan hasn’t acted all that often, but now she’s making her biggest return to the cinematic realm yet. It’s been announced that Lohan has signed on to lead a romantic comedy over at Netflix.
The streaming giant announced its partnership with Lindsay Lohan today, and while this romantic comedy doesn’t have a title yet, it does have a premise. Here’s what we can expect from the forthcoming Lohan-led story:
Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident
That was the extent of the information Netflix provided directly, but Variety has some additional information about Lindsay Lohan’s romantic comedy (which sounds a lot like Overboard, honestly). For one thing, the story will take place in the days leading up to Christmas. Janeen Damian, who directed The Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Waltz, will hold the helming reins for this feature and also co-wrote the script with Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian are attached to produce, and it’s worth noting that MPCA is the same production company behind Netflix moves like A Christmas Prince and Operation Christmas Drop.
As for who will be joining Lindsay Lohan in front of the cameras, no other actors have been announced for this romantic comedy. And before anyone gets too excited, this project won’t begin production until November, so it won’t be ready for the Christmas 2021 season. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s a good bet that it’ll pop up on Netflix when 2022’s Yuletide festivities are underway.
This will mark Lindsay Lohan’s first full-length feature film since 2019’s Among the Shadows, a supernatural thriller where she played a vampire. Before that, Lohan hadn’t appeared in a movie since 2013, the year she starred in both Inappropriate Comedy and The Canyons. Over in the TV realm, the actress was a judge in The Masked Singer Australia Season 1 in 2019, led her own MTV reality series and lent her voice for an episode of the SyFy adult animated comedy series Devil May Care.
While Lindsay Lohan had signed back in February 2020 on to star alongside The Wrestler’s Mickey Rourke in a movie called Cursed, there’s been no major updates about that feature since then. So as things stand now, it’s looking like we’ll be seeing Lohan in this Netflix romantic comedy next. Considering the platform’s solid run with romantic comedies over the years, this has the potential to not just draw in a lot of views, but perhaps be the first of many romantic comedies that Lohan stars in at Netflix. After all, it’s worked out for Vanessa Hudgens and Rose McIver.
Once more news about Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix romantic comedy comes in, including what it’s called, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, you can learn what the streaming service is delivering in June with our detailed guide.