Lindsay Lohan And Netflix Are Teaming Up For A Romantic Comedy

While Lindsay Lohan had signed back in February 2020 on to star alongside The Wrestler’s Mickey Rourke in a movie called Cursed, there’s been no major updates about that feature since then. So as things stand now, it’s looking like we’ll be seeing Lohan in this Netflix romantic comedy next. Considering the platform’s solid run with romantic comedies over the years, this has the potential to not just draw in a lot of views, but perhaps be the first of many romantic comedies that Lohan stars in at Netflix. After all, it’s worked out for Vanessa Hudgens and Rose McIver.